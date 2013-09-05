Models Will Carry Moto X On New York Fashion Week Runway

At New York Fashion Week last fall, Google made a splash as models strutted down the runway wearing Google Glass . It’s possible the high-tech spectacles will make an appearance again this year, but the spotlight will be on the company’s new flagship phone, the Moto X.

Motorola, which was acquired by Google in 2011, is sponsoring four designers who are showcasing their work Sunday, and at least one of them will incorporate the Moto X into the show, AdAge reports. Treating the Moto X as a fashion accessory is exactly what Brian Wallace, Motorola’s vice president of global brand and product marketing, had in mind. He had told the publication he hoped to see the device featured in Fashion Week events.

The Moto X sponsorship is one of the latest examples of the fashion world embracing technology. Models donning Glass made the pages of Vogue‘s September issue. To provide coverage of Fashion Week, Pinterest has joined forces with the Style Network to feature prominent pinners and style bloggers offering commentary. Designer Rebecca Minkoff intends to use popular sexting app Snapchat to debut new spring looks minutes before they first appear on the runway. And let’s not forget that at the last New York Fashion Week, Vine was hailed as a perfect medium for capturing Fashion Week styles.

