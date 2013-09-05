Hipster Greek Statues Get An Ad Campaign

Whenever a photographer has an innovative idea these days, it’s only a matter of time before the advertising world comes a-calling . No sooner did a series of ‘statues dressed like hipsters’ photos crop up earlier this year than observers began to speculate on how long it would take before an agency co-opted them. As it turns out, the answer is: just a few months.





Photographer Léo Caillard’s classical sculptures from the Louvre showed up online in June, draped in skinny jeans, aviator shades, and basically the full Terry Richardson. Now, U.K.-based agency RKCR/Y&R has rolled out a campaign for eco-friendly vintage clothing retailer Traid, utilizing the very same concept. Although the term “hipster” remains as nebulous as ever, it’s pretty clear what vibe these clothing arrangements are meant to evoke.

The campaign used and credited Caillard’s images, adding some authenticity to the proceedings. The photographer created the original photoset by shooting the sculptures in-situ at the museum, searching around Paris for models who matched their physiques, and then working some Photoshop magic. No word yet on whether those original statues are “over” the whole statues-dressed-as-hipsters thing.

