What Is Ugly? A New Exhibit Showcases The Diversity Of The Human Form

Human zoos and Victorian freak shows provide the inspiration for The Ugly Cards–a pack of playing cards, each featuring a different “character model” captured by photographer Matilda Temperley –which debut September 5 as the star attraction of a new exhibition at London art gallery Cock n Bull .

Dwarves, giants, various kinds of contortionists, transgender and tattooed body modification artists, and more feature in the project–a collaboration between Temperley, sister of fashion designer Alice Temperley, and London-based “character model” agency Ugly.

Each participant was selected from the Ugly roster for both their “originality, expressiveness and strong character–people who are simply comfortable with who they are,” Temperley explains.

The result, which she describes as “a voyeuristic celebration” of the unusual and the extreme, is part of an ongoing exploration of circuses–from ethnographic studies from the 15th century to modern-day freaks shows–which will culminate in a book of photographs to be published next year.





“The idea is to explore today’s human circus–people from all walks of life, especially those comfortable to sit outside social norms,” Temperley adds. “But it’s also as much about the viewer’s reaction to the subjects as the subjects themselves.”

The collaboration is also an opportunity for Ugly to further showcase its own expertise. It currently represents a few thousand models ranging from old to young, from giants to midgets, and including models with bulging eyes, extreme tattoos, and weird piercings.

“We’d worked with Matilda before so already knew her and loved her work,” Ugly Models chairman Marc French explains. “The Ugly Cards were something we just decided to do on our own using our regular stylist and her regular make-up artist.