Cops Busted For Posting Pictures Of Themselves In Uniform On Dating Sites

In today’s edition of cops behaving badly on social media, the NYPD is cracking down on officers posting pictures of themselves in uniform on dating sites, launching an investigation that could lead to termination, the New York Post reports .

Some within the ranks of the NYPD have complained that the department should focus on crime in the city, but one anonymous cop told the Post he believes some of his colleagues are “a bunch of lowlifes using the uniform to get laid.”

Social media etiquette often seems common sense, but recent events suggest cops still need to be schooled on what to share–or more importantly, what not to share. It’s apparent from the copselfies Tumblr that the boys (and girls) in blue love taking photos of themselves in uniform, which in itself seems innocuous. But they’ve also publicly posted about being sleep deprived on the job and they’ve posted photos of drug busts that can compromise cases, and tweets about going undercover.

The NYPD’s social media policy has been in place for three years, but maybe it’s time for a refresher?

[Image: Flickr user Scott McLeod]