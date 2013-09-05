Why The Perfect Nap Makes For The Perfect Workday

If you happen upon the offices of Buffer in San Francisco on a given afternoon looking for Leo Widrich, you’d better choose a time other than 3 p.m. Why? Because the cofounder and CMO is probably going to be napping, as he’s done every day for two years.

That’s because Widrich, himself a student of productivity, found that the mid-afternoon was the worst part of his workday. The post-lunch dip got him bad: He would get super tired and find that he detested whatever he was working on, regardless of what it was.

Taking a nap at work may make people think that you’re sleeping on the job.

“We trained ourselves to this idea of pushing through, grabbing a coffee, and somehow with force making it work,” he tells Fast Company. “That didn’t make sense to me, so instead, I tried letting go. I tried some reading at that time, but I was too tired to even read, so I decided I would just sleep.”

With great success: Now he feels as though he has a second workday, with his late afternoons having the same freshness as the morning.

That’s a conscientious approach to the riddle of nap, one that, the Wall Streeet Journal reports, is more nuanced than you may be awake to.









Since our sleep runs in patterns–like our waking life–we need to calibrate our naps to our sleeping rhythms and the broader context of the workday. Here’s what nap suits which sitution:

The 10- to 20-minute power nap: refreshes and you can get back to work with minimal grogginess.