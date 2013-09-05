Could Simple Things Like Stretching, Smiling, And Sitting Up Actually Make You Work Better?

If you’re reading this while slumped over your smartphone or hunched in front of your laptop, chances are that you’ll be less assertive with the next task you have to tackle.

Why? Because, as a growing body of research is finding, the way you hold your body shapes the way your mood will hold you. In other words, your posture predicts your feelings–and your work.

Amy Cuddy’s a main reason the power of posture’s become so palpable. She’s the Harvard social psychologist whose power poses you may be doing as you walk down the sidewalk. As she explained in a TED Talk, we tend to think of nonverbal communication in the way that we judge others–she has slumped shoulders, he looks tense–while leaving a subject.

“We tend to forget,” she says, “the other audience that’s influenced by our nonverbals: ourselves.”

True fact: People who smile all the time are annoyingly happy.





“As soon as we are born, we begin developing rich neural pathways between the behavior of smiling and positive emotion and memories of positive emotion,” Dana Carney, a social psychologist at the University of California, Berkeley, told the San Francisco Gate.