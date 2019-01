At first, this commercial for Guinness seems like a somewhat cliche picture of perseverance: a wheelchair-bound basketball team refuses to let their disabilities inhibit them.





We won’t spoil it for you–watch the spot to see if you got a little lump in the old throat or rolled your eyes and if the ad’s tagline, “The choices we make, reveal the true nature of our character” ring true. Directed by Noam Murro.