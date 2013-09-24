What Real-Time Data Tells Us About The Future Of Bike Sharing Around The World

Oliver O’Brien ‘s real-time bike sharing visualizations now cover 106 city projects worldwide (we first wrote about them here ). Go to his site , and you can see how schemes from Seoul to Bordeaux are functioning at any moment, down to a single dock.

Actually, 106 is only about a fifth of the total city bike shares in the world, and his database doesn’t include many large Chinese shares (which make up 17 of the 20 biggest, yet don’t release data reliably). But it’s a fair representation of the phenomenon. We thought we’d ask O’Brien about trends in the data (he’s collected 3.8 billion records so far), and where he sees bike sharing going from here.

Bike sharing is doing well even in cities not known for being friendly to cycling, such as Moscow. “Moscow is famous for being grid-locked, and having really aggressive drivers,” O’Brien says. “It’s generally not a nice place to be, if you’re not in a car. Surprisingly, they have very high usage–sometimes nine out of 10 bikes are used at once. In London or New York, you rarely get more than three or four in use at any time.” The city started with 220 (red) bikes in May, but has since expanded to about 1,000.





O’Brien says he’s also been impressed by usage numbers in Rio (where people use bikes to go to the beach), Chicago, and New York. NYC’s CitiBike, which launched this summer, has roughly the same level of ridership as London, despite having half the number of bikes.

Some projects are sluggish because they’re too spread out, O’Brien says. “Denver is getting more users, but I think they never had enough docking stations over a wide enough area. They have good usage, but it’s sporadic. Minneapolis is the same. They don’t get a big commuter surge.”

Australian projects, like those in Melbourne and Brisbane, require riders to wear helmets. That’s been a turn-off. “Despite having the same technology as New York and London, those systems have been really quiet unfortunately, because they fine people for not wearing helmets.” Bikes there have been used less than once a day, on average, compared to an international norm of up to eight trips a day. The cities are now giving away free helmets, and Brisbane is considering relaxing the rules in some areas.

Bike sharing reveals the “hidden geographies” of cities, O’Brien says. He recently analyzed data for New York, finding patterns of behavior throughout the day (see here). During rush hours, the most popular docks are on the east side of Midtown, in the Financial District, and in some parts of north Brooklyn. It’s the sort of information that can help planners make important resourcing decisions. “It’s nice to be able to detect characteristics of neighborhoods across the world, simply by looking at bike data,” O’Brien says.