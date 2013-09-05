Elon Musk Is Taking The Model S On A Road Trip

Elon Musk ‘s Tesla road trip is more than just a shimmering mirage on a dead straight, Midwestern road, it seems. The serial entrepreneur tweeted this morning that he had just finalized the route–and had not factored in any specific charging stops. Those will be determined when Musk and his five sons stop in their fleet of Model S Teslas for a spot of sightseeing.

Tesla has attempted to prove that its Model S can be used for long road trips. For an electronic car, the Model S has one of the longest battery ranges, up to 265 miles; Musk wants to set an example and he’s not alone. The @TeslaRoadTrip twitter feed has a mission: “proving long trips in a Tesla Model S are possible!”

The electric-car maker recently received a rap on the knuckles from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for claiming the Model S is the safest car on the road.

[Image: Tesla Motors]