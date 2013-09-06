Parenting and Social Media: A Five-Point Manifesto

We’re in a moment of raging debate about parenting and social media. On the one hand, some parents like Slate’s Amy Webb , in an extreme bid for privacy, post nothing about their child online, ever. On the other hand, some media figures like Nightline anchor Dan Abrams tweet as their babies and kids as a natural brand extension. Some of these accounts have tens of thousands of followers. Of course, baby videos are right up there with cats as a YouTube mainstay.

And Instagram, Pinterest, and Tumblr are all crowded with parents who’ve turned cute baby pictures into a kind of cottage industry.

I post to social media for a living, more or less, so I’m hyperconscious of the need to respect both my child and my networks. Yet my kid is freakin’ adorable! What’s a parent to do? Try this:

A baby can’t give consent, so don’t make full name, location, or other personally identifiable information easily searchable on the web. This applies not only to any posts or public profiles made on their behalf on social media, but to the devices that will be in their sticky little fingers before too many months have passed. The FTC reported last year on data collection by mobile phone apps marketed to children. Sixty percent of the apps surveyed were transmitting information to a third party like an advertiser network, while only 20% disclosed anything about such transmissions to users.

Respect your own and others’ time and use the diversity of platforms out there to maintain professional as well as parenting personas. My Twitter followers sign up to hear about educational technology and cronuts, not about the cute thing my kid did. I use Google Plus for the ease of sharing photos to specific circles. A friend of mine just split his Instagram accounts into a “papa” one–password protected–and an “illustrator” one to avoid privacy fails.

If you want to talk about your kid, be totally hilarious. Read The Honest Toddler if you want to know what I’m talking about. As a bonus, you can use creativity to vent tough feelings without exposing your vulnerable child.

If you want to know how not to talk about your kid on social media, read the STFU Parents Blog, which categorizes such offenses as “mommyjacking” (making every single conversation about the baby).