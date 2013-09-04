Old Spice Brings More Unnecessary Freshness To These Commercials Starring NFL Players

Demonstrating that they are still determined to maintain their identity as the world’s weirdest brand of men’s deodorant, Old Spice is back with four very quick, 15-second commercials for the NFL season.





The spots, which primarily feature Denver Broncos slot receiver Wes Welker–along with one starring his former Patriots’ teammate Jerod Mayo–capture that effortless mix of hyper-masculinity and sheer randomness that has proven to be such a winning formula for Old Spice’s advertising over the past several years.

This campaign continues the theme of superfluous freshness and absurd theme music that we saw with the launch of Old Spice bar soap earlier this year. With 80’s-style power ballads narrating the action, we check in with Welker as he–um, realizes that the locker room that he’s stretching in is actually a snow globe in a dollar store; enjoys the smell of Old Spice so much during a stressful moment that he imagines himself on a beach and being devoured by lizards; and takes a 40-minute halftime shower, missing the second half of the game.





Jerrod Mayo, meanwhile, merely sits in a coaching session that is led by someone in a Patriots hat who is definitely not Bill Belichick, as the coach draws a diagram of the time he was probed by aliens. Compared to Welker, Mayo gets off pretty light–but Welker has always been a pretty funny dude, and we’ll assume that his role in the “Unnecessary Freshness” campaign is all just some weirdness from the minds of ad agency Wieden + Kennedy, and not a secret cry for help that signing with the Broncos has made him feel like he’s trapped in a snow globe, wishing that his legs were being eaten by lizards, so he could skip out on game-time action–but maybe you should pick up an extra wideout for your fantasy team nonetheless.