An Analysis Of The New York Times Wedding Section Says A Lot About Our Changing Culture

Anyone who scours wedding announcements in the pages of The New York Times can point to a certain pedigree of the subjects profiled: Wall Street bankers, Ivy League graduates, and WASPs (not necessarily all at once).

To find out if these assumptions hold true, Rap Genius’s engineering team created a web app called Wedding Crunchers to show the frequency of certain words used in the Gray Lady’s wedding announcements. The results very much affirm some of the perceptions. Yes, many of those profiled are bankers, Jewish, or Episcopalian, and their names might or might not end with a Roman numeral. But there are also unexpected surprises within the data. Though the section has diversified some since the ’80s, Hindu representation has skyrocketed, driven by New York City’s changing demographics (and likely the increase in Indian bankers).





We’ve highlighted some interesting trends Rap Genius has found in the slideshow above. Check out Wedding Crunchers to run your own experiments.

[Image: Flickr user Steve Shook]