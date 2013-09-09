50 Creative Ideas To Make Better Cities, Presented On Gorgeously Designed Posters

The Urban Omnibus , published by the Architectural League of New York, has been collecting good “citymaking” ideas since 2009. Earlier this year, the publication assembled 50 of them into a special Ideas For A New City feature, and commissioned eight posters to highlight some favorites (you can buy those here , and see them in the slide show). These are the eight highlights.

Think of a city and all the energy that’s being expended and wasted. Every time you push something open or closed, that’s energy that could be harnessed for use. Jenny Broutin and Carmen Trudell, two former Columbia students, came up with the idea for an “energy harnessing door.”





Everyone’s got a good idea: we just need a space to make them heard. Designer Candy Chang wants to take unused city walls and turn them into brainstorming spaces full of sticky notes and chalk drawings (see her contribution to the Common Space project here). Neighborland, a social network for neighborhoods co-founded by Chang, takes the city chalkboard experience into the online realm. The idea: to start a public conversation about the future of the neighborhood and bring people together in the process.

Hurricane Sandy showed how hopelessly prepared New York was for a serious storm. Urban Omnibus champions the use of wetlands and waterways as run-off areas, discussing how the Staten Island “Bluebelt” could be used here.

Illegal building goes hand in hand with affordability. As cities like New York get increasingly expensive, more people want to convert basements and attics into living spaces. Seema Agnani suggests bringing more of these units up to code, creating safer dwellings and more affordable housing.





When there’s no more space at ground-level, you either have to go up or down. We have subway networks, but almost never look upwards for city transportation. Steven Dale proposed a gondola system stretching from Brooklyn to New Jersey–along with greater use of inland waterways.

In the middle of summer, many New York neighborhoods open fire hydrants to keep cool, and a shocking amount of water runs away (1,000 gallons per minute). Adrienne Cortez had an idea: make use of some of that liquid by building mini-parks. As the poster explains, “We can waste less water and still beat the heat.”