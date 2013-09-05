What Every Company Can Learn From The NFL About Dominating The Field

Pro football is America’s favorite sport –34% of Americans say so–and the NFL grew its revenue last year by $500 million dollars to $9.5 billion. That’s 25% higher than what major league baseball brings in. The NFL has obviously done more than a few things right. So what can we learn from this sports juggernaut?

1) Make Your Product More Accessible.

Originally, college football was more popular than pro football. But as pro football’s popularity grew, more people wanted to see the games and the first televised NFL game happened back in 1939 when the Philadelphia Eagles played the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field (yes, back in the day many NFL teams just picked up baseball team names and used them). Other ways the game became more accessible was through the NFL Films series created by the Sabol family, allowing players’ names on jerseys and creating more team merchandise options for fans. Also critical was the expansion beyond Sunday to Monday Night Football (another cultural phenomenon) and now Thursday Night Football. The introduction of the NFL Sunday Ticket allowed fans like me to watch their home teams from anywhere in the country. Lastly,the NFL Channel, nfl.com and other NFL social media enable the organization to directly reach fans.

An aside: For those of you too young to remember, another innovation was allowing the official time to be kept on the scoreboard instead of on the field. Unbelievably, before then you would be watching TV and, in the most important last minutes of the game, you wouldn’t know how much time was really left. It is the ultimate understatement to say that was very frustrating.

Bottom Line: Starbucks does a very good job as well at making its offerings more accessible by providing them in new venues, such as the ready-to-drink beverages that they sell in convenience, drug, club, and grocery stores. That’s in addition to creating store-in-store Starbucks in places like Target (there’s the old Onion joke on this: New Starbucks Opens In Rest Room Of Existing Starbucks).

2) Keep Your Product Updated and Interesting

Although the NFL didn’t officially form until 1920 (originally using the name “American Professional Football Conference,” which then became the National Football League in 1922) football was already innovating. A couple big changes that livened up the game in the late 1800s and early 1900s were: a) touchdowns going from only being worth four points to being worth six by 1912; b) field goals going from being worth five points to only three by 1909; and c) the introduction of the forward pass in 1906. These were some major changes to build on and in 1933 the NFL allowed the forward pass to be made from anywhere behind the line of scrimmage. Another big innovation during this time was the institution of the college draft in 1936.

There were other important innovations in the interim (mandatory helmets for safety, unlimited substitution which enabled specialization, the Pro Bowl game to showcase the best players, officials replacing horns with whistles), but let’s fast-forward to the 1960s. During that time, two very creative men, Pete Rozelle, Commissioner of the NFL, and Lamar Hunt, founder and president of the American Football League (the newly founded NFL competitor), put the game into overdrive.

The merger agreement between the NFL and the AFL in 1965 to form one league brought new energy and rivalries to the sport. It also grew the fanbase. More important, the introduction of the Super Bowl in 1967 (the official name was the AFL-NFL World Championship game but Hunt coined the term “Super Bowl” and it stuck) made the season even more climactic. Super Bowls are regularly the most-watched TV programs in the U.S. and have become a cultural event that goes beyond the game alone (as anyone who has watched it just for the commercials would know).