Watch Live: Samsung Expected To Unveil Galaxy Gear Smartwatch At Press Event

Samsung’s big press event is underway in Berlin right now, at the IFA show, and it’s being simulcast in New York’s Times Square. Samsung is using this global stage to launch three new products: The Samsung Galaxy Note 3, its latest “phablet” device with a big screen; the Galaxy Gear smartwatch; and the Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 edition.

We’ve long expected the Gear to be released at today’s event, but Samsung is also spending a lot of effort to talk about the updated hardware, design, and software of the Note 3–a device that president and CEO J.K. Shin said was delivered because the public said they wanted “bigger screens.” Follow along: