The 10 Cities That Are Leading The Way In Urban Sustainability

With a few exceptions, national governments aren’t going to make a big dent in climate change and associated environmental problems. They’re too big, slow, and in many cases, don’t even want to acknowledge a problem that’s so politically inconvenient. Over the past half decade or so, it has become increasingly apparent that cities are leading the way–and ultimately, have the greatest chance at boosting our chances for survival in the face of declining resources and rising seas.

This week, Siemens and C40 (the Cities Climate Leadership Group), announced the 10 winners of the inaugural City Climate Leadership Awards, given to municipalities around the world that have demonstrated “excellence in urban sustainability and leadership in the fight against climate change.” Below, the winners.

This city took the Urban Transportation award for its ultra-efficient bus and taxi fleets. Bogota’s Bus Rapid Transit system, launched in 2000, shuttles over 70% of the city’s 7.1 million person population. Future goals include replacing all of the city’s diesel fleet with hybrid and electric buses, electrifying the entire the taxi fleet, and adding a new metro line.

Melbourne won in the Energy Efficient Built Environment category for a sustainable buildings program that gives building managers and owners financing for energy and water retrofits.

Copenhagen scooped up the Carbon Measurement & Planning award for its ambitious 2025 Climate Plan–an attempt to make the city completely carbon neutral by 2025. If it succeeds in cutting emissions to 400,000 tons, Copenhagen will be the first carbon neutral capital city in the world.

This Mexico City building eats smog.

It may not be the first city that pops into your head when you think about clean air (it was at one point the most polluted city in the world), but Mexico City took the Air Quality award for ProAire, a program that has dramatically cut CO2 emissions and air pollution over the last 20 years through everything from vehicle emissions reductions to containment of urban sprawl. It’s proof that a solid plan can significantly improve air quality.

Munich received the Green Energy award for its initiative to power the city completely using renewable sources by 2025. So far, the city is 37% of the way there–in 2015, wind projects will cause that number to climb to 80%.