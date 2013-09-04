Gotta Catch ‘Em All: Nintendo Introduces Cloud Service To Store Your Pokemon

When you gotta catch ’em all, where do you store ’em all? That’s a quandary for some longtime Pokemon players, the first game of which was released in 1996. (If you want to feel really old, the Pokemon franchise–games, shows, movies, trading cards, and manga–is 17 years old.)

As Pokemon worlds got bigger, the number of creatures to capture has likewise increased. Along with the sixth-generation release of the game, Pokemon X and Y, Nintendo is introducing a downloadable 3DS companion app to store up to 3,000 pocket monsters in the cloud, far exceeding the game’s storage capacity. Nintendo says Pokemon Bank will be available as a free trial, but the plan is to charge an annual fee to keep the service running, though the company hasn’t specified what the cost will be. In Japan, Pokemon Bank will cost about 500 yen, or about $5, according to Kotaku.

Another app called Poke Transporter also lets users transfer Pokemon from older DS games into X and Y. The catch here is that transported Pokemon can’t return to their old games after being stored in the online bank.

[Image: Flickr user fuzzcat]