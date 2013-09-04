Square Launches Code Camp To Get High School Girls Into Programming

The payments company Square has unveiled an initiative to get San Francisco’s high school-aged girls excited about coding through an eight-month code camp for eight girls.

Code Camp will help girls prepare to take the AP Computer Science exam through a curriculum designed by Square engineers that includes lectures and workshops about building mobile apps for Android.

Square joins several other tech companies prioritizing gender diversity in the workplace, like Etsy, 37Signals, and Yammer, who last summer pitched money to create a number of Hacker Grant scholarships that funded living expenses for female Hacker School attendees.

