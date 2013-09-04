Yes, Kim Dotcom Is Starting A Political Party

We know quite a few things about Kim Dotcom , the Megaupload guru. He loves attention, hates copyright laws, and loves technology. Now he’s quitting his position at startup Mega to go into politics… and pop music. Dotcom is resigning as director of Mega to launch a New Zealand political party, fight his legal case, and start a new music service called Megabox.

Dotcom announced the resignation in a tweet:

#Mega is in excellent hands. I resigned as Managing Director to focus on my copyright case & a new political party. http://t.co/U8puEGBuIL — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) September 4, 2013

The unnamed political party plans to field candidates for the November 2014 elections in New Zealand. But there is a catch…. Dotcom is German-Finnish and has no citizenship papers for New Zealand. He cannot run for Parliament and has to find other candidates for the party. In another tweet, he said his party aims to get New Zealanders a new underwater Internet cable, fair Internet pricing, and an end to data caps.

Megabox, Dotcom’s proposed music service, was scheduled to launch earlier in 2013 using a business model designed to damage large labels while compensating artists with advertising revenue. Their launch, however, has been delayed multiple times.

As for his legal case? Dotcom is facing extradition from New Zealand, and the U.S. has charged him with copyright infringement and money landering due to his work with Megaupload.

[Image: Wikimedia user Thierry Ehrmann]