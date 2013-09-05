5 Steps To Negotiating Like An FBI Agent

If you’ve ever spent time with human beings, you probably know that it’s impossible to change their minds. So what if someone’s life is on the line?

Then you call in somebody like Chris Voss, who was once the FBI’s chief international kidnapping negotiator, working on about 150 cases worldwide over his 24-year career–and who is now a part of the Black Swan Group, his business consultancy.

“The idea of a durable agreement is the same in kidnapping as [it is] in business,” he told Forbes, “only it’s a life-and-death issue.”

But even if we’re not working with mortally high stakes, having an understanding of how to talk a maniac out of a kidnapping can help us talk our bosses out of making less mortal, but perhaps equally maniacal, decisions.

Most people skip straight to that fourth step, where you think you’re solving the problem together, but really you’re just bossing them around.

And if you’re going to negotiate well, you need to understand just how these human beings function–which is to say that if you’re going to have a fruitful negotiation, it won’t be by having the most subtle argument–it comes from emotional awareness.

“Instead of pretending emotions don’t exist in negotiations,” Voss tells Eric Barker of Barking Up The Wrong Tree, “hostage negotiators have actually designed an approach that takes emotions fully into account and uses them to influence situations, which is the reality of the way all negotiations go.”

They call it the Behavioral Change Stairway Model, which comes in the form of the following five steps: