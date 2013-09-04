Betting On Yahoo’s New Logo? Here’s What The Data Says They’ll Choose

Tomorrow, Yahoo will reveal its new, permanent logo after spending the last month unveiling a different version of its iconic mark every day. The “ 30 Days Of Change ” campaign has been called everything from a confusing stunt to a brilliant rebranding effort , but no one knows if the company is actually considering using one of the 30-day logos as its permanent mark.

Luke Wroblewski, a designer who worked at Yahoo and was involved in the 2008 redesign of the logo that changed it from red to purple, thinks he might know the answer. After leaving the company, Wroblewski went on to found Polar, a popular iOS social polling app, which he’s been using to test each day’s new logo against the original. His series of polls now have over 112,000 votes, and although the results are unscientific, he thinks the data shows that Yahoo is probably seriously testing a few logos, and using the rest as marketing gimmicks.

“Let’s say they’re hedging their bets. They’ve got a couple of things they think are okay, but they’re not 100% sure,” Wroblewski speculates. “So they’re like, ‘let’s make this big thing about it and let’s roll them out there and let’s just make sure that the stuff we pick is actually right, so that we’re not totally shooting ourselves in the foot and what we put out there everybody’s going to hate.’”

Most of the new logos are losing, badly, to the original, which Wroblewski says is natural given that people tend to hate change in general. But the day 10 logo has been consistently beating the original logo on Polar since it was released.





“[Day] 10 is essentially what they’ve got today, but they removed the serifs. It’s kind of like a sans-serif iteration,” explains Wroblewski. “And sans-serif in general feels a little bit more modern, so for a tech company that may be what’s resonating with people. It still holds a little bit of the Yahoo element, but it’s been modernized a tad. Again, to go back to people hating change, that sounds like something that people who hate change would resonate with.”

The logos from day two and day five are effectively tied with the original logo, trailing 45% to 55% and 44% to 56% respectively. Unlike day 10, these logos don’t retain any of the style of the original, which Wroblewski says is impressive given how much people hate change.





“I actually thought it was pretty good when two of them tied with the original,” he says. “Two and five I think did well because they’re actually pretty decent standalone marks. They seem to have a little bit more aesthetic integrity on their own. You look at them and you’re like ‘okay, yeah, those kind of look nice.’ Some of the other ones, I must say, are just over the top. You can hear the designer chatter being like, ‘are they serious? Are they really considering this one?’”