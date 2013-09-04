Awful YouTube Pre-Roll Repurposed To Help Police Track Down Missing Persons

There are 1,600 missing persons cold cases in Australia. To help families find their loved ones, the Australian Federal Police and agency VML took to YouTube with the “The Missing Persons Pre-Roll.”





During Missing Persons Week, YouTube showed photos and stats about each missing person. These were location-specific, targeting YouTube viewers who lived close to where the missing individual was last seen. Then, instead of the “skip ad” button, viewers were given the chance to click “Yes, I have” or “No, I haven’t” seen the missing individual. Two hundred and thirty-eight people clicked “yes,” and were taken to a page where they could update the cold case file and help provide police with leads.