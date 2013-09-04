Android Offers A KitKat Product Demo

Perhaps in an effort to lure customers away from Apple (so healthy! so boring!), Android has always named operating systems after sumptuous desserts: Cupcake, Ice Cream Sandwich, Eclair, etc. Now, in the wake of news that Google has partnered with Nestle (Hershey in the U.S.) and named its new operating system KitKat, the brand has launched a co-branding campaign that targets chocolate lovers.

As part of the KitKat launch, JWT London has created a multi-platform campaign, including designing special Android-branded KitKat bars (which drive to Dutch web hub, Android.com/Kitkat.

Those who pick up one of the specially designed KitKat bars can win a Nexus 7 tablet, Google Play credits or coupons for eight-ounce bags of KitKat Minis. Delish! And if you have the stomach for it, you can watch this video from JWT London, in which Android attempts to spoof a tech demo. Give me a break, Google.



