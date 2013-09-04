Game On: Xbox One Hits Stores November 22, With a Retail Price of $499

Microsoft has officially announced the launch date for the upcoming Xbox One : It’ll be available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, the U.S., and New Zealand on November 22nd. In the U.S., its prices will start at $499 for a single controller, the updated Kinect hardware, and a headset for in-game voice chatting. Microsoft said previously the launch in eight other European nations is going to be delayed until 2014.

The company is in a pitched battle with Sony and its PlayStation 4 hardware, long before either console hits the market.

Late last month, Sony revealed that its PS4 will arrive on sale in the U.S. on November 15th and in Europe on the 29th–dates that actually bookend Microsoft’s launch window. That may play into Sony’s favor as the limelight of international media attention will swing onto Sony twice versus Microsoft’s single launch, and Sony could easily exploit the second launch date to promote its first-week sales figures. Sony’s console is also launching in 32 nations, giving it a greater global availability during the key holiday season buying period.