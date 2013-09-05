Look Inside Of Almost Anything With “Things Cut In Half” Twitter Account

If you’ve ever looked at something–say, a pint of rocky road, or a cigar, or a Canon photocopier–and said to yourself, “I wonder what this looks like on the inside, like if you were to cut it right in half and then peek,” congratulations! You’ve got a new favorite Twitter account. It’s called, appropriately, “Things Cut In Half,” and over at @HalfPics, they create or find the images that depict exactly what half of, say, a cup of coffee (with cream) and a trio of jelly donuts look like when split right down the middle.

Some of the shots are more “novelty” than “mind-blowing”–you can pretty much guess what a pair of Nike sneakers looks like when you split it down the middle and take a look inside–but the genuinely remarkable ones demonstrate just how beautiful objects that we don’t spend much time thinking about in terms of their aesthetics actually are. There’s something to sincerely appreciate about the concentric circles inside a piece of Jawbreaker candy or the Rorschach-like look of the components of a Leica camera lens. Even in common objects, @HalfPics confirms that true beauty is on the inside.