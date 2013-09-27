Seeing Red: Dior’s Classic Rouge #9 Lipcolor Revived

“I love red; it is the color of life,” the late French fashion legend Christian Dior once said. It’s also the color of blood, the Badge of Courage, rubies, and danger, not to mention Dior’s boldest lipcolor, Rouge Dior #9. To celebrate six decades of the Rouge Dior lipstick collection, the label has revived the classic shade as part of its Fall 2013 wardrobe, along with 32 new shades.

First worn at the 1947 debut runway show at Dior’s Paris salon, which launched his famous New Look, the color was originally named for his lucky number. A hydrating new formula is out this month, renamed #999 (two more digits thrown in for good fortune?). Natalie Portman is the face of the new campaign.

Using “a new generation of plumping hyaluronic acid microspheres” and packaged in a midnight blue case engraved with the CD signature and classic canework motif, the collection also features 12 shades of contour lip pencil and four Les Vernis (nail lacquers).

Henri Matisse, painter of Harmony in Red and never one to fear a bold cadmium, once wrote, “A certain blue penetrates your soul; a certain red affects your blood pressure.” Rouge #999 surely falls under that category.

Rouge Dior #999 is available here.