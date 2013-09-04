Can Soy Lattes Really Change Lives? An Entrepreneurial Priest Says Yes

Yet Father Jim O’Shea, the Catholic priest behind a new café and innovative community organization in a Brooklyn neighborhood, did just that. O’Shea, a Long Island native, is a member of the Passionists, a Roman Catholic order, and long ago took vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience. Still, “I was always interested in business,” says O’Shea, who as a child was impressed by his godfather’s successful hardware store and wound up majoring in finance before becoming a man of the cloth.

Father Jim O’Shea

O’Shea arrived in Bedford-Stuyvesant back in 1997. The neighborhood, now rapidly gentrifying, was much rougher then. “It had a terrible reputation,” says O’Shea. “Something about that appealed to me.” Someone on the local Board of Education asked O’Shea if he would run a basketball team for teens in the neighborhood. O’Shea said yes.

That’s where O’Shea met Efrain Hernandez, then 13, and now, at 28, the associate director of the organization that O’Shea hopes will be his legacy in Bed-Stuy. Like a lot of young men in the neighborhood, Hernandez had grown up in a single-parent home and had found himself drawn into the neighborhood’s illegal economy. When Hernandez was 10, a local man had roped him into a scheme selling fake raffle tickets in downtown Brooklyn, with proceeds ostensibly going to charity. Hernandez was the man’s top seller (“Some people say I have the gift of gab,” he admits), sometimes moving $200 worth of tickets in a few hours. His cut was half. “At age 10, my mom couldn’t tell me anything,” he recalls. “You felt good. You had the penny candy store, you’d go there with 10 dollars, get a thousand pieces of candy.” To this day, when he sees kids working a similar hustle on the subway, he’ll still give them a dollar.

By 15, though, Hernandez had turned to more dangerous work: selling crack at the corner of Vernon and Tompkins Avenues, something he kept up through his early 20s. After a series of busts, Hernandez wound up sentenced at age 24 to four years in jail.

By then, despite his missteps, Hernandez had impressed Father O’Shea as a young man with potential, a smart guy who had simply had few options. “The illegal economy was really the only economy” in Bed-Stuy, O’Shea (who Hernandez came to affectionately dub “Slim Thug”) recalls. “It was the most welcoming entry-level job anyone could get.” O’Shea wrote a letter to the judge sentencing Hernandez, who wound up serving only a year at Rikers Island.

“This may sound weird,” Hernandez says, “but being incarcerated was probably one of the best things that ever happened to me in life.” He had time to think. He began to appreciate things you could only get on the outside–a cold glass of water whenever you wanted it, more than 21 minutes of phone time to call your family. Several other events of that year served as a “wake-up call,” Hernandez says: the death of his best friend in a drug-related killing and the birth of his first daughter, Rebecca (his second, Caelynn, arrived last month). Each week while at Rikers, Hernandez had two visitors. The first was his girlfriend, Shante; the second was Father O’Shea.