8 Easy Steps To Help You Create Your Own Pop-Up Store

Pop-up shops are becoming a more popular way of testing out retail concepts, refreshing a street, and extending online brands to the physical world. In New York alone, there are an estimated 200 temporary storefronts at any one time, and the variety is growing: from pure retailing to showrooms to brand “experiences.”

Storefront is a web site we’ve covered before: it matches up physical spaces with people who need them (there are other similar platforms like PopUpInsider). The firm recently published a nice guide to would-be pop-uppers, which you can download here. Below is a summary of some of the main points.

Storefront says it’s important to understand the situation from an owner or broker perspective. Why would they want you in the first place? Their ideal tenants are long-term successive–a dependable income stream. Putting in a short-term tenant could complicate that. On the other hand, getting someone in for a while does bring in some income and avoids the place looking dead.

“It’s helpful to emphasize that having an occupant now could ultimately lead to more demand for the space or an even a more lucrative, long-term tenant,” the guide says. If you’ve had sales online, emphasize those too, and generally appear like you’re going to draw people through the door. If you’re looking for a short-short term proposition, “owners of boutiques, event spaces and other unique retail spaces” may be the best prospects.

Once you’ve found someone willing to talk, you’ll want to ask sensible questions. These might include whether the building is up to code, utility costs, and what control you can have over the space. In turn, you’ll have to be able to answer questions about how you intend to use the space, and when the owner can have it back.

You need to decide what your needs for the store are, such as how long you want it. Storefront says renting part of a bigger space may allow you to move in sooner, and pay less money. But it could cramp your style: You won’t have as much control of your surroundings. If you are only in there for one or two weeks, the owner may give you a license instead of a lease, which will give you less rights. You’ll also have to work out whether you need a permit to comply with local health and safety regulations.

Check through the legal agreement for details like modifications (are you allowed to make any?), “defaulting” (what happens if you want to break the lease?), store hours, electrical sockets, and lighting. (The guide also includes a section on what to expect in a leasing agreement).