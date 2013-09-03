Now You Can Make Your Tweets Self-Destruct

If plugged-in life has taught us anything, it’s that no tweet goes unnoticed . That is, unless you program your tweets to self-destruct.

Pierre Legrain, a former Twitter employee, has created Spirit, an app that lets you do just that. Think of it as a Snapchat for tweets.





Once you authorize Spirit to access your Twitter account, you can use hashtags to specify how long you want a tweet to stay live before self-destructing (a tweet using the #3m hashtag, for example, would disappear in three minutes).

One demographic that might not be too happy about an app that lets users set their tweets to disappear forever: Twitter’s advertisers. After all, it’s hard to clearly measure the impact of, say, a Promoted Tweet if the retweets it garners no longer exist.

[Image: Flickr user Matt McGee]