More Than An Office, Teenage Engineering’s Minimalist Garage Is A Tinkerer’s Paradise

Teenage Engineering ’s office doesn’t have a doorbell. You knock on a garage door, which is hauled aside to reveal something like a Batcave, if the Batcave had been designed by a committee of minimalist Swedes who collect white Lamborghinis. A series of diminutive electric cars lines one wall. Desks, packing boxes, prototypes, and sports cars compete for attention in the all-white space. The garage also houses a 3-D printer, a laser cutter, 1980s arcade games, a workshop, and a roomful of vintage synthesizers and turntables.

Despite the industrial clutter, the team that works in the space has been tremendously productive. In 2011, Teenage released its first product, the OP-I portable synthesizer, to near universal acclaim. CEO and cofounder Jesper Kouthoofd says that working in the garage allowed the team to be flexible about considering risky projects like the OP-I.





“We had different backgrounds, so we did a lot of different stuff and we needed a space that was a little bit flexible,” says Kouthoofd. “I would say that the garage opened up for us to start building machines. We would have said no to those kinds of projects if we didn’t have a garage. In a sense, the garage pushed us to be more physical.”

The OP-I counts Beck (a beta tester), Depeche Mode, and Jean Michel Jarre among its fans, and one DJ has even made an entire album on it. But before releasing the device, the team had never developed a product before. Most of Teenage Engineer’s founders are self-taught engineers who started off in the media world. Kouthoofd directed TV ads. Another founder, David Mollerstedt, headed up the audio team at EA’s DICE studio, which produced the Battlefield and Mirror’s Edge games. What they all had in common was an interest in sound and a nostalgia for physical interfaces.

The founders grew up in the 1980s and played around with the home computers and Japanese synthesizers of that era. Working with hardware as well as software meant dealing with, and sometimes pushing, physical limitations. Kouthoofd says these experiences helped shape the OP-1.





“To have a portable machine which is dedicated to making music is a big difference compared to a computer, on which you can do a lot of other stuff,” he explains. “We hope that you get a little bit more focused and perhaps a little bit more creative as well. One of the most inspiring things about the OP-1 is that it can’t do everything that a computer can do. Those limits boost the creativity. Limitations are OP-1’s biggest feature.”

This same emphasis on the limitations imposed by physical interactions runs throughout the company’s garage work space and clearly influences the way the team works. The garage office gives Teenage Engineering’s staff of 17 electronic and mechanical engineers, software developers, and designers license to experiment.