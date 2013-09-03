Nike Drops First Official Teaser For New Snowboard Film “Never Not”

Before snowboarding season comes snowboard film premiere season, and Nike just put everyone on notice with the release of the official teaser for its upcoming two-part film project called Never Not.





With directors Joe Carlino and Per-Hampus Stalhanske pointing the camera at a murderer’s row of shred talent like Gigi Rüf, Nicolas Müller, Justin Bennee, Austin Smith, Jed Anderson, Halldor Helgason, Sage Kotsenburg, Austin Smith, and more, the film is a lock to be one of the most popular snow hits of the year. It lands at iTunes on September 16th and viewers will automatically get Part 2 with the purchase of Part 1. The company has been doling out weekly hints and bonus videos in the lead up to the film’s release, but this is the clearest indication of what Nike has in store for us.