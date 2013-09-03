When Will Smartwatches Stop Being Dumb And Start Being Actually Smart?

I have a Pebble. I’m wearing it right now, in fact, and am rarely without it.





The Pebble is the ur-example of the contemporary “smartwatch,” thanks to its splashy, record-breaking, $10-million-plus Kickstarter campaign in 2012, and the seeming market for wrist-wearable computing that campaign portended. But the dirty secret of this “smartwatch” is it’s not all that smart. The intelligence is elsewhere–in my nearby iPhone–and the functionality of the Pebble (like other smartwatches on the market) relies on a Bluetooth connection to be anything more than a watch. The Pebble is really a second screen and remote control for my smartphone, and a fairly limited one at that.

Here’s what I do with my Pebble:

1)See text messages, calls and emails without taking my phone out.

I don’t miss phone calls because I’m walking and can’t feel the vibrations; the shock of a vibrating watch is unmissable. I don’t pull my phone out, unlock the screen, only to find a text message from Verizon about my data usage. I feel my wrist vibrate, glance at the text, and dismiss it.

2)Control audio without taking my phone out.

I pause a podcast when I need, momentarily, to hear what’s going on around me. I skip songs when I’m at the gym or DJing a party and don’t like what’s playing.