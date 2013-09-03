Apple Confirms September 10th Event, Colorful New iPhones Likely

With a tagline saying “this should brighten everyone’s day,” Apple just sent out press invites for an event at its Cupertino campus on September 10th at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. That date is rumored to be the launch event for the upcoming 2013 iPhone range, which could include a high-end metal iPhone 5S edition and a cheaper, plastic iPhone 5C . The splash of color on the invite, shown above, and the tagline itself seem to confirm that the colorful plastic iPhone is a lock-in for the event.





Recently a swath of leaked images of the iPhone 5C hit the Internet, showing off the phone’s various plastic backs. The images also show the iPhone 5C nestled in the same sort of plastic jewel box that leaked out some weeks ago.

Thus it seems all but certain that we’ll see two new types of iPhones revealed next week. But will Apple also use the event to announce new iPads–one thinner iPad 5 and a newly retina-displayed iPad Mini? That’s unknown, as is the matter of upcoming iMacs and a launch date for the dramatically redesigned Mac Pro.