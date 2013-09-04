Don’t Be Boring: How To Write A Cover Letter That Can Get You The Job

“Many young people seem to have no idea how to apply for a job,” laments Slate editor Katherine Goldstein.

Whenever an entry-level gig opens up, she’s soon inundated by applications not only riddled with misspellings and typos, but more terrifyingly, “what appears to be a fundamental lack of understanding of how to sell oneself to a prospective employer.”

What’s a guarantee to not being taken seriously? If you take yourself way too seriously.

Let’s work on that lack of understanding on how people receive us (what is, in other words, the purest expression of our awesome personal brands. Your Klout score, we can see, gets superceded by the actual interactions that you have with someone who might hire you.

So what does that courting process look like?

Resumes tend to blur together after the seven thousandth or so–the cover letter is your best shot at being singular.

Goldstein, herself a wordsmith, explains why:

Focus on the cover letter. It is not uncommon for me to get 100 applications for one spot, so I’m constantly looking for reasons not to advance a candidate to the interview round. Writing a good cover letter is your best shot at getting noticed. If I hate a cover letter, I won’t even look at the résumé.

And to get noticed, you only need to not be boring.