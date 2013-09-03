How Mark Pincus Is Turning Gaming Addiction To Social Good

At Zynga , it’s game–and give–on. Not only can you outmaneuver and outscore your friends but you can also outgive. Bragging rights included. Mark Pincus, founder of this online gaming company, hopes the friendly battles will help make the world a better place.

As an entrepreneur creating online consumer products and services, Pincus says he strives to create an Internet treasure, “a service people can’t remember life before and can’t remember life without.” Whether he will succeed still remains to be seen; however, he has already made a positive dent by enabling gamers to donate money to organizations and generating a unique revenue stream for nonprofits.

“The dream for me and a lot of my peers is to actually be able to see the products we create directly deliver good in the world. And even more powerful than that is to be a platform for other people to make positive change in the world,” Pincus says.

Like many tech entrepreneurs today, he hopes to establish a new model for philanthropy. His efforts at Zynga.org, the charitable arm of the gaming site, reflect his dream of linking his philanthropic efforts to his professional ones.

“The last century model is that you spend your career trying to create valuable products and services and shareholder value, you achieve personal wealth and then at some point you flip the switch when you have time to focus on something else,” Pincus says. “Rather than that model of making it a second career, my dream was to make it something that related to my day job.”

Taking a cue from lessons he’s learned from other tech-leaders-turned-philanthropists, like Bill Gates, Pincus believes ideas, creativity, and sweat equity have greater value than money in terms of world impact.





“The level of leverage and impact that we can have on the world comes with our games and our tens of millions of players,” Pincus says. “If we can unlock the power in our network to enable our players to engage in positive ways, it would dwarf what we could do physically as a couple thousand people in our organization.”