“Cameron Porn” Brings You Porn With A Focus On Plots

When British Prime Minister David Cameron announced a proposal for strict, “opt-in” filters for Internet pornography and other material that he deemed harmful to “children and their innocence,” free speech advocates lashed out. But London-based advertising creatives, Henrik Düfke and Felipe Montt, were more amused than outraged. They launched Cameron Porn , a website devoted to the best part of vintage pornography: the acting.

“While we’re no supporters of hardcore pornography in any way, we figured a lot of people might become nostalgic about the old school porn movies once they’re gone,” says Düfke.





The solution? Keep the videos, but cut the sex. Or as Cameron Porn says: Free Sex Videos. 0% XXX. 100% drama.

“Cameron Porn is a celebration of the movies and the actors,” Düfke says. “They might not win an Academy Award for the acting or the storyline, but the films are nonetheless absolutely amazing. It was a mind-blowing experience to go through all these vintage porn movies.” The new law, which requires Internet subscribers to “opt in” if they want to view restricted content, is expected to go into effect sometime next year.

The creatives behind Cameron Porn are especially fans of “Peeping Dwarves” because “it’s so damn creepy.”

And “El Diablo Loco” because “it’s absolutely insane.”