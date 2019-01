CEO Character Study: Nokia’s Steve Versus Microsoft’s Steve

What He Brought To Microsoft: Ballmer is a company man through and through, even dropping out of Stanford to take up a job at the company. Bill Gates carefully handed Ballmer the reins to his company when he moved on to bigger things, and has supported him through the years–meaning the company had great consistency of leadership. As a tech CEO he also has an unusually large and demonstrative character. But his overconfidence is also thought to have been responsible for some of MS’s slowness in reacting to the pace of innovation among the company’s rivals in recent years–particularly in mobile devices.