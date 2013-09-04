Is Your To-Do List Really About What You Intend To Do?

I’m a big believer in the to-do list. Every night I create a list of what I intend to do the next day, and it turns out I’m not the only one. A 2012 LinkedIn survey found that over 60% of professionals reported creating to-do lists, though curiously, only 11% of people said they actually got through everything on their lists . Research from IDoneThis, a service that lets teams share their accomplishments, found that when they had a to-do feature, 41% of to dos were never completed. And only 15% of “dones” actually started as “to dos.”

In other words, our to-do lists often have little to do with our lives.

Why is that? The biggest problem, I think, is that our to-do lists don’t reflect what we actually intend to do. They reflect the things we think we should do, or that someone else has told us we are supposed to do. They contain items that we’d tackle in a different universe, or if we were different people. That’s all very nice, but there is no virtue in setting an assignment for yourself that you intend to ignore. Putting an item on your to-do list, and then not doing it, is the same as not putting it on the list in the first place. In a way, it’s worse, because it creates the illusion of progress, while simultaneously reminding you daily of how you’re falling short.

So how to reform the process? I love Getting Things Done author David Allen’s idea of creating a “Someday/Maybe” list where you park anything that should or could happen, but that you’re not yet willing to commit to. Reaching out to a potential business prospect–which you know full well you will not do in between the seven meetings you have scheduled tomorrow–can go on this list. So can cleaning out the garage. While we’re in the realm of fantasy, why not?

Then you can create a daily to-do list that contains an element currently missing from most literature in this genre: Honesty.

Honesty requires making a very limited to-do list. All that should go on it are things that really will happen tomorrow, with time slots allocated to them.

The point is to turn the to-do list into a list of things that actually get done. Yes, it may feel strange to create a to-do list that includes attending five previously scheduled meetings, checking your favorite websites (like this one!), and grabbing lunch at the Chipotle three blocks away, but that’s a to-do list that can actually happen. At the end of the day, you can truly say that you did everything you intended to do. You’ll feel like a rock star! Do this enough days in a row, and a funny thing will happen. Your to-do list will no longer seem like a foreign document describing an alternate universe. It will feel like a contract with yourself.