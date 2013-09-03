The Unlikely Return Of Vinyl Records, And How Indie Musicians Are Making Money On Them

Whole Foods has taken lifestyle marketing to an entirely new level with the announcement that they’ll be selling “GMO Free” vinyl in their Southern California stores this summer. That’s right: vinyl records. Right next to your organic cheeses and cruelty-free kombucha.

Why? Two words: User experience.

First, it’s notable that Whole Foods isn’t inventing the vinyl boom–they’re following it. This July, Soundscan stats revealed 2.9 million LP’s sold in the last six months, a 33.5% rise over the first half of 2013. Vinyl sales could hit 5.9 million by the end of the year if this pace keeps up, about a 28% increase over 2012.

You could be a downer and point out this increase is microscopic relative to the rest of the music industry; vinyl sales still only make up around a measly 2% of overall album sales. But let’s consider the fact that CD sales continue to decline year by year, falling another 14.2% in 2012. And while we’re talking about perspective, let’s also compare the rise in vinyl sales (33.5%) to the rise of digital album sales this year, which only went up about 6%.

The spike in vinyl is certainly good news for megastars like Daft Punk, who sold a whopping 19,000 copies of their new album on vinyl in the first release week–at 40 bucks a pop. But what about indie acts, or the majority of musicians out there without a label propelling them?

San Francisco rockers Ty Segall is one example. They continue to press vinyl for all their releases, including their new record “Sleeper,” now out on indie label Drag City. “Sleeper” has already been talked up in a big way from no less than the New York Times and Rolling Stone. “We sell significantly less CDs than records at shows,” says Emily Epstein, who drums in the band. “Sometimes we’ll only sell one or two [CDs] a night. Records are still always king in terms of what people want at our merch table.”

The difference between one antiquated format and another, she says, is the user experience: “We all love getting a record, putting it on, spending time with it, looking at the gatefolds, reading all the liner notes–so it’s been fun to create a complete experience.” “Sleeper” retails for $18.99 online and can be purchased for anywhere from $10 to $20 at the band’s shows.