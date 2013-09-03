Should We Teach Literature Students How To Analyze Texts Algorithmically?

When the U.K. newspaper the Sunday Times outed J.K. Rowling as the author of detective novel The Cuckoo’s Calling earlier this year, computer scientists were among the first people called in. Although the novel was published under the pen name Robert Galbraith, two computational scholars–including Duquesne University’s Patrick Juola –were tasked with confirming or denying whether the novel belonged to the Harry Potter author, or one of three other possible writers.

That Juola succeeded (his conclusions were later confirmed by Rowling herself) speaks volume about the the potential that algorithms and computer science can have, even with application to a field as notoriously subjective as literature. Which raises an interesting question: Can we use software to help us think about literature?

To explore that question, we should first look at how the Juola cracked Rowling’s writing style. To begin the process, Juola loaded 1,000-word samples of The Cuckoo’s Calling in to his self-designed Java Graphical Authorship Attribution Program (JGAAP), along with several other texts, including The Casual Vacancy, Rowling’s first post-Harry Potter novel. A freely available Java-based, modular program for textual analysis, categorization, and authorship attribution, JGAAP analyzed the texts on four different variables: word-length distribution, the use of common words like “the” and “of,” recurring-word pairings, and the distribution of “character 4-grams,” or groups of four adjacent characters, words, or parts of words. The computer analysis took around 30 minutes in total.

“Nothing that we’re doing is magic,” Juola said recently about the process. “What we are doing is the same type of judgment that experts have always done about reading documents and figuring out something about the author–just a lot faster, and more accurate than most.”

Juola’s work is hardly the first piece of evidence that algorithms may have a useful role to play in the field of textual analysis. Whether it is using algorithms to determine the semantic difference between male and female tweets, or companies like Narrative Science, which utilize machine learning tools to generate entire new works in a number of styles, the possibility that computer science can change the way books are read is apparent to everyone.

Of all the people to celebrate literary analyses’ “algorithmic turn,” perhaps none have been more outspoken about the subject than Jonathan Gottschall, a literary scholar at Washington and Jefferson College in Pennsylvania, who specializes in the field of literature and evolution.

Not only does Gottschall believe that algorithmic analysis can be used to change the way we read literature, he also believes it should profoundly alter the way that we should study it. Most recently the author of The Storytelling Animal: How Stories Make us Human, Gottschall has spent much of the past five years arguing that literary studies needs to adopt a more scientific approach–including up-to-date scientific theories, research methods, use of statistical tools, and insistence on hypothesis and proof.