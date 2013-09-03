Mark Zuckerberg And Sergey Brin’s Breakthrough Life Science Prize Nominations Now Open

Online nominations for the Life Sciences Breakthrough Prize are now open . The awards , created earlier this year , are funded by Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin, Anne Wojcicki, and Yuri Milner, and will be announced in 2014.

The 11 winners of this year’s prizes–it was a bumper year with 11 researchers each taking home a $3 million bounty–will choose the five 2014 winners.

Awards chairman Art Levinson said this: “We all benefit from the brilliance and commitment of researchers at the frontiers of medical science. This is a chance to reward their achievements and support their future work. If you think someone deserves a Breakthrough Prize, you have the power to put them in the running.”

Nominations close on October 2, 2013.

[Image: Flickr user Muffet]