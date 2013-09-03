advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Mark Zuckerberg And Sergey Brin’s Breakthrough Life Science Prize Nominations Now Open

Mark Zuckerberg And Sergey Brin’s Breakthrough Life Science Prize Nominations Now Open
By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read

Online nominations for the Life Sciences Breakthrough Prize are now open. The awards , created earlier this year, are funded by Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin, Anne Wojcicki, and Yuri Milner, and will be announced in 2014.

The 11 winners of this year’s prizes–it was a bumper year with 11 researchers each taking home a $3 million bounty–will choose the five 2014 winners.

Awards chairman Art Levinson said this: “We all benefit from the brilliance and commitment of researchers at the frontiers of medical science. This is a chance to reward their achievements and support their future work. If you think someone deserves a Breakthrough Prize, you have the power to put them in the running.”

Nominations close on October 2, 2013.

[Image: Flickr user Muffet]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life