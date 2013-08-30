19 Of The Smartest People On Twitter This Week

Twitter featured a lot of smart commentary and information this past week, so it was hard for me to curate a limited list of the tweets that caught my attention–I definitely could have made this list longer. Below, I’ve listed a few of the people I think produced some of the week’s most interesting Twitter feeds. I may not always agree with these people–but whether they made me laugh, made me angry, or made me depressed, they definitely got me thinking. All of them are worth a follow.

advertisement

advertisement

As the possibility of U.S. military strikes in Syria grew, Princeton professor Imani Perry shared her concerns about what Americans were really talking about: Here goes: It scares me that I’ve seen more chatter about Miley Cyrus than Syria. Not that pop culture isn’t important or worthy of analysis — Imani Perry (@imaniperry) August 27, 2013 While the world became more convinced that Assad’s regime deployed chemical weapons against his citizens, The Independent‘s Richard Hall weighed in about how long it took the West to get this close to an intervention in Syria: Seems the West wants to send a powerful message to Syrian government that it is only allowed to use conventional weapons to kill civilians. — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) August 27, 2013 Libertarian activist Jayel Aheram took a cynical view: At least Syria buried the NSA scandal for a bit, huh. Either way, success for Obama. @ggreenwald — Jayel Aheram (@aheram) August 31, 2013

advertisement

The writer Joyce Carol Oates offered her take: Whenever war atrocities are revealed, it is pointed out that U.S. did or abetted worse atrocities. But how does this help victims today? — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) August 27, 2013 Left-wing blogger and commentator Sunny Hundal on the media’s coverage of a possible intervention: Media still seem to be working under the impression that western intervention was going to stop the bloodbath in Syria. — Sunny Hundal (@sunny_hundal) August 30, 2013 More criticism of the media from comedien Jamie Kilstein: When people who were wrong about all the other wars go on TV to hype another war it should say under their name “Wrong about last few” — Jamie Kilstein (@jamiekilstein) August 28, 2013

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

I have found a lot of good things to read on longform writing platform Medium. But I have to use this post to tell you, Mystery Person Behind The False Medium Parody Twitter Account, that I scrolled through Medium today and often couldn’t tell the difference between real Medium headlines, and yours: “3D Printing a Banjo” — False Medium (@FalseMedium) August 26, 2013 And finally, a lovely idea from the Guardian‘s New York City” bureau boss, as the world lost a great poet: The unexpected joy of people in timeline tweeting their favourite Seamus Heaney poem. Can we have poetry Fridays? — Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) August 30, 2013 I’ve got to add an honorable mention, for his excellent curation skills: Dan Nguyen, head of data at Skift. His Twitter feed is like the Digg homepage–his account is full of smart, worth-it click bait. These are just a few of the tweets that caught my attention this week. Who were the smartest people on Twitter this past week, according to you? Tell me in the comments section below, please, so I can follow them, too.

advertisement

[Image: Flickr user Tambako The Jaguar]