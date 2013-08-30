19 Of The Smartest People On Twitter This Week

Twitter featured a lot of smart commentary and information this past week, so it was hard for me to curate a limited list of the tweets that caught my attention–I definitely could have made this list longer. Below, I’ve listed a few of the people I think produced some of the week’s most interesting Twitter feeds. I may not always agree with these people–but whether they made me laugh, made me angry, or made me depressed, they definitely got me thinking. All of them are worth a follow.
As the possibility of U.S. military strikes in Syria grew, Princeton professor Imani Perry shared her concerns about what Americans were really talking about:
Here goes: It scares me that I’ve seen more chatter about Miley Cyrus than Syria. Not that pop culture isn’t important or worthy of analysis
— Imani Perry (@imaniperry) August 27, 2013
While the world became more convinced that Assad’s regime deployed chemical weapons against his citizens, The Independent‘s Richard Hall weighed in about how long it took the West to get this close to an intervention in Syria:
Seems the West wants to send a powerful message to Syrian government that it is only allowed to use conventional weapons to kill civilians.
— Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) August 27, 2013
Libertarian activist Jayel Aheram took a cynical view:
At least Syria buried the NSA scandal for a bit, huh. Either way, success for Obama. @ggreenwald
— Jayel Aheram (@aheram) August 31, 2013
The writer Joyce Carol Oates offered her take:
Whenever war atrocities are revealed, it is pointed out that U.S. did or abetted worse atrocities. But how does this help victims today?
— Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) August 27, 2013
Left-wing blogger and commentator Sunny Hundal on the media’s coverage of a possible intervention:
Media still seem to be working under the impression that western intervention was going to stop the bloodbath in Syria.
— Sunny Hundal (@sunny_hundal) August 30, 2013
More criticism of the media from comedien Jamie Kilstein:
When people who were wrong about all the other wars go on TV to hype another war it should say under their name “Wrong about last few”
— Jamie Kilstein (@jamiekilstein) August 28, 2013
This tweet isn’t directly about the media, but it was the result of fierce online criticism of Fast Company–and out of that criticism #SmartBlackWomenOfTwitter, a savvy and successful social media response, was born. Despite the hashtag’s success, Aminatou Sow (founder of Tech LadyMafia) made a wry observation about the still-too-narrow limits of the technology behind those powerful tweets:
Y’all are too much. Thanks for the #SmartBlackWomenofTwitter mentions. [meanwhile there are still no black emoji for me to use here]
— Aminatou Sow (@aminatou) August 27, 2013
Entrepreneur Anil Dash took Y Combinator cofounder Paul Graham to task for Graham’s recent quote in Inc.: “One quality that’s a really bad indication is a CEO with a strong foreign accent”:
“We’re data-driven about investing money in people with smart ideas, except for those who pronounce English the way most of the world does.”
— Anil Dash (@anildash) August 27, 2013
But venture capitalist Aziz Gilani took a different view:
Couldn’t agree with @paulg more about Founder’s accents. I need to understand you to believe in you! http://t.co/E5vRzGZWGA
— Aziz Gilani (@TexasVC) August 30, 2013
Comedienne and writer Katie Halper on Joe Walsh’s “My Own Dream For America” address:
“I have a dream” that one day deadbeat dads like @Rep_JoeWalsh won’t give black people parenting advice. http://t.co/1dt3mnDm0D
— Katie Halper (@kthalps) August 30, 2013
And MSNBC’s Jamil Smith critiqued President Obama’s March On Washington anniversary speech:
Alleging that black people not taking “agency in our own liberation” is “how progress stalled” and “hope diverted”? Please, Mr. President.
— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) August 29, 2013
I don’t need @BarackObama to be an activist. Also don’t need him to imply oppressed peoples are equally complicit in their own oppression.
— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) August 29, 2013
Business sage Nilofer Merchant shared her hopes and concerns on the march’s 50th anniversary as well:
I hope that MLK / march commemoration isn’t about black voices alone.
That’s the ghetto-ized world MLK talked about reshaping.
— Nilofer Merchant (@nilofer) August 28, 2013
In other news, the New York Times was hacked this week. Columnist Nick Bilton tweeted about the venerable paper’s digital takedown:
Such a bizarre feeling when your site is being hacked & there’s nothing you can do. It’s like being stung by invisible bees.
— Nick Bilton (@nickbilton) August 27, 2013
Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal took down its paywall while its competitor’s website was under attack. A Guernica staffer cracked:
Is the Syrian Electronic Army just a front for the @WSJ?
— Aaron Leaf (@aaronleaf) August 27, 2013
And this one’s from Ryan Teague Beckwith of Digital First Media:
Dear Syrian Electronic Army, CNN is airing “the history of twerking” right now. Please do something about it.
— Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) August 27, 2013
AC360 and its partners did some great work this week on how little money donated to Kids Wish Network actually goes to dying children. I watched closely as Anderson Cooper called the organization out on Twitter (and eventually got a tweet back):
Hey @kidswishnetwork why won’t you answer questions about your fundraising? Have you no shame? See our investigation on @AC360 8/10pm
— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) August 27, 2013
.@kidswishnetwork why won’t you agree to an interview if you have nothing to hide? Our info comes from your own tax filings!
— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) August 28, 2013
Mattermark CEO Danielle Morrill took a swing at the new Twitter conversations feature:
One blue line. Twitter must be preggers
— Danielle Morrill (@DanielleMorrill) August 29, 2013
I have found a lot of good things to read on longform writing platform Medium. But I have to use this post to tell you, Mystery Person Behind The False Medium Parody Twitter Account, that I scrolled through Medium today and often couldn’t tell the difference between real Medium headlines, and yours:
“3D Printing a Banjo”
— False Medium (@FalseMedium) August 26, 2013
And finally, a lovely idea from the Guardian‘s New York City” bureau boss, as the world lost a great poet:
The unexpected joy of people in timeline tweeting their favourite Seamus Heaney poem. Can we have poetry Fridays?
— Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) August 30, 2013
I’ve got to add an honorable mention, for his excellent curation skills: Dan Nguyen, head of data at Skift. His Twitter feed is like the Digg homepage–his account is full of smart, worth-it click bait.
