Trumaker is Part Lyft, Part Avon, and All About Fit

Guys who like shopping: Stop reading; this is not a story for you. That is, unless you’re a guy who likes to help other people shop, appreciates an extra income stream and happens to be the sort of affable, laid-back person total strangers feel comfortable inviting into their homes and offices. If you’re that guy, then okay, this is actually a story for you, too.

San Francisco-based startup Trumaker would like to meet you both. Launched earlier this year with Bonobos alum Mark Lovas at the helm as CEO, second Bonobos employee Adam Sidney as a VP and the blessing of (as well as seed funding from) former employer Andy Dunn, the company is a direct sales-ecommerce hybrid that targets men who want to dress better, but can’t be bothered with the hassle of heading to a store or the uncertainty of buying online. Sold initially through sales associates called Outfitters and then, after the initial appointment, available to customers for purchase online, the current selection starts at $98 and consists of made-to-measure button-down shirts designed to appeal to the Bonobos- and J.Crew-wearing crowd. Instead of endless fabric choices or add-on options such as contrast cuffs or collars, Trumaker keeps its selection limited to 50 styles and puts the emphasis on fit.

“You can take any white shirt. If it fits better, it looks better, and fit is a big part of fashion for guys,” says Lovas, who Sidney likens to “a legend,” in the direct sales industry due to his success climbing the ranks and breaking sales records at Vector Marketing, part of Cutco Cutlery.

Outfitters come to offices, homes, and other locations, ask a quick series of questions and take measurements. They use that information to create an online style profile and recommend suggested items, currently shirts manufactured at a Malaysian factory that also produces clothing for J. Hilburn, Bonobos, and Brooks Brothers Custom. Additional apparel and accessories categories are in development, says Sidney.

It’s an approach that may remind you of Avon, Mary Kay, or Stella & Dot, the wildly successful jewelry brand with sales of $175 million in 2011 thanks, in large part, to women who purchase starter kits and sell the company’s baubles through trunk shows and private parties. But instead of mimicking Avon or striving to be the Stella & Dot for dudes, Lovas places Trumaker, at least philosophically, in a category that’s much closer to ride-sharing startup Lyft.





“We’re not a traditional direct sales company . . . the idea here is to modernize the model,” says Lovas, who is cofounder of the company with Michael Zhang.

Outfitters use a mobile app to collect customer data and measurements that are stored online for future orders. While many companies in the $41.5 billion direct sales industry will let anyone willing to purchase an initial supply of merchandise sell their products, Trumaker asks Outfitters to apply and undergo a selection process.