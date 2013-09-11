What Countries Are Most Anxious About Around The World

If you’re an anxiety-prone person, the world is just one giant disaster waiting to happen. Consider the case of the U.S: It wasn’t long before terrorism made Cold War fears look laughable. Then came war, economic instability, climate change fears (Hurricanes! Fires! Ocean dead zones!), and more war. You could have reasonably spent the last few decades curled up in bed, cowering.

Editor’s Note Is a worried country a happy country? Compare this list with the United Nations’ list of the 10 happiest countries in the world, also named this week.

But the most commonly held fears harbored by U.S. residents don’t necessarily translate worldwide. In the Middle East, people are justifiably more concerned about military hostilities and gas prices. In Mexico, citizens are worried about crime. And in unemployment-plagued Spain, residents are most worried about–you guessed it–unemployment (above 25% at last count).

Every year for the past decade, marketing communications firm JWT has created an Anxiety Index–a survey of what people are most anxious about in 27 countries around the world. This year, people in the conflict-plagued Middle East are most anxious (82%), while people in South Asia are, for whatever reason, least anxious overall (63%). North Americans are not much more anxious than the South Asians, at 64%. Here’s the birds-eye view of the breakdown:





And this is the breakdown of overall anxiety by market (a graph of how survey respondents answered the following question: “Overall, given everything that is going on in the world, the country and your family’s life, how nervous or anxious would you say you currently are?”):





These are the topics that make people most anxious around the world:





There is nothing here that should be too surprising. In areas with economic instability, people are worried about the economy. In places with serious social and political problems, those are top of mind.

The one exception is Colombia, which is more concerned about climate change than any other issue. How can that be in a country dealing with social problems that rival many other countries’ concerns?