With Dog-E-Glow Accessories, Your Pet Is The King Of Cool

Want your dog to be styling and safe when you take him for a nighttime walk? Then you might want to dress your pup in a Dog-E-Glow collar and leash. The LED-outfitted accessories are weather resistant and come in a variety of colors (leopard print, pink camouflage) and themes. If you need convincing, check out this tremendous ad, in which a bunch of water cooler doggies get their rave on after hours.