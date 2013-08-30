McDonald’s Serves Happy Meals On NFC-Enabled Interactive Happy Tables

McDonald’s and DDB Singapore are using Near Field Communication technology to turn their restaurant tables into kiddie playgrounds, otherwise known as Happy Tables. Hold a (NFC-enabled, of course) smart phone over the table and its surface becomes an interactive game, where kids build burgers, harvest apple pies, and fight bad guys in order to help Ronald plan a party. There’s also McDonald’s Battleship and Micky D’s Whack-A-Mole. The pilot version of the table was developed for one restaurant but DDB has said the company has plans to roll it out to the region.
Never again will your kids clamor to play in that giant pit of plastic balls.