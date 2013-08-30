McDonald’s Serves Happy Meals On NFC-Enabled Interactive Happy Tables

McDonald’s and DDB Singapore are using Near Field Communication technology to turn their restaurant tables into kiddie playgrounds, otherwise known as Happy Tables. Hold a (NFC-enabled, of course) smart phone over the table and its surface becomes an interactive game, where kids build burgers, harvest apple pies, and fight bad guys in order to help Ronald plan a party. There’s also McDonald’s Battleship and Micky D’s Whack-A-Mole. The pilot version of the table was developed for one restaurant but DDB has said the company has plans to roll it out to the region.