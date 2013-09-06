The Fatal Human Flaw That Keeps Us From An Economy Based On Happiness

Measuring and comparing the overall happiness of societies has become a pop discipline that we’ve covered more than a few times (see here and here ). Bhutan, with its “gross national happiness” indicator, helped kicked off the trend.

But what if a country like Costa Rica (number six on this list of the world’s happiest countries) suddenly got competitive and wanted to raise its overall happiness? You’d think it would make sense for the government to start implementing policies–whether in education, taxes, or crime–that maximize the total happiness in society.

What portion of ‘happiness’ can be attributed to living in the smog of Los Angeles versus the pristine air of Honolulu?

In fact, this is exactly what a growing number of “happiness” economists think about. Traditionally, economists assist policymakers in deciding how to make tough policy tradeoffs by trying to put a monetary value on people’s preferences: how much taxpayer money they should spend to, say, make the air a bit cleaner or the crime rate lower.

Happiness economists are taking a slightly different approach. They ask a large number of people about their overall happiness, and by comparing the answers, tease out what portion of “happiness” can be attributed to living in the smog of Los Angeles versus the pristine air of Honolulu versus, say, getting a lower tax rate or a raise at work.

The tactic can be used to help answer policy questions like: How much parkland should a city provide? Or, is it worth investing public resources in sports teams? Do the benefits of increased police patrols outweigh the costs? One of the first studies to use this kind of happiness analysis found that, for people living near an airport in Amsterdam, a 50% increase in noise reduces well-being by “as much as a 2.2% drop in income.”

If you ask people about their long-term outlook on life on sunny days, you’ll get happier answers.

A new paper by Georgetown University economist Arik Levinson points out some major problems with using “happiness” as a way to answer these questions. The two biggest are the flip side of the same coin, and have to do with underlying aspects of human psychology:

1) For better or worse, people adjust to their circumstances