Okkervil River’s Will Sheff On How To Market Yourself As An Indie Rock Band In 2013

Of all the musicians to express admiration for the Gene Simmons approach to marketing, Okkervil River frontman Will Sheff–whose band released its seventh album of sincere, literary-tinged folk-rock on September 3rd–is probably among the least likely. While Simmons has built his band into a marketing empire that will live on long after his body is in the ground (presumably in a Kiss casket ), the indie rock world from which Okkervil River emerged tends to shun merchandising that goes beyond limited-edition colored vinyl, hand-screened posters, and the occasional T-shirt. Your own line of condoms? You’d have to be Daft Punk to pull that off.





But when Sheff talks about the various ways that he and his band have taken to promoting the new album, The Silver Gymnasium, Simmons is one of the first names he drops. Also on his list? George Lucas and Andy Warhol, two titans of 20th-century pop culture who were never shy about mixing more than a little commerce with their art–and Sheff is following in those footsteps with the Silver Gymnasium campaign, which includes a video game, an interactive map of his hometown, and a mind-bending video that blends gorgeous hand-drawn illustrations from Plainfield, New Hampshire, with photos from his own childhood in that town of 2,300. Like bold marketing, the cult of personality is an important part of building a Warhol- or Simmons-style career. So how do you balance your Gene Simmons ambitions with your more sincere aesthetic? Here’s what Sheff learned from the experience.

A crappy reason to make a video game to promote your new folk-rock album? Because you can. A good reason? Because your album is about nostalgia, and you’ve got the ability to make a game that captures the mid ’80s style eight-bit games that you grew up on, like Maniac Mansion. And, creating a game is a good way to make the immersive world of the album something that your fans can relate to.

“I grew up on video games, like any kid of the 1980s, and I always felt like sort of an omnivore about culture and art,” Sheff says. “I always felt like there was something really fascinating about the way that video games kind of scraped up against your dream-space. There’s something really potentially creative, and potentially dream-like about them, and I wanted to exploit that. I wanted to exploit the ability they have to enter into a dream logic, and touch upon us a sort of surrealism.”

This is how Sheff talks about art, generally–with big ideas and weighty concepts that attempt to erase whatever divide may exist between pop culture and folk culture, or art and advertising. He seems comfortable with it. “There certainly is an element of me making the video game, and the map, and the film, that is promoting this record,” he’s clear to say. “But I think that anybody who has experienced any of those things–I think that they’ll say that it’s really clear that my heart is in it.”

Sheff bristles when I suggest that a band that takes its name from a short story by Russian author Tatyana Tolstaya, and built its fanbase on sad, pretty songs about complicated people, is an unlikely candidate to promote its new record with a video game. When I suggest that it’s something I’d be more inclined to expect from someone like Daft Punk, he’s quick to point a few things out. “I don’t really see a division between a guy who plays an acoustic guitar and a guy who plays video games,” he says. “That seems like kind of a rather silly idea to me–but people have these associations in their heads.” And, when it comes to Okkervil River versus Daft Punk, specifically, he finds the distinctions even more artificial. “You listen to this new Daft Punk record, most of what you’re hearing is real instruments played by real players. There’s any number of folky bands where, when you listen to them, you’re listening more to ProTools than to some great player.”