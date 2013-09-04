Take A Nap Anywhere In This Safe Haven That Floats In The Forest

Other than eating a hotdog poolside, perhaps nothing says summer like connecting with the outdoors. A wildly overfunded Kickstarter project aims to make that experience a bit more magical with a “hammock shelter” that floats in the trees.

Nubé, which has already cleared its fundraising goal by $50,000, claims to insulate campers from “torrential downpours [and] pesky insects, and keeps your gear elevated and protected, allowing you to freely venture in comfort.” The shelter is big enough for two people to sleep beneath (one under the other, like bunk-beds), it fits over any hammock, and it can be set up on any kind of terrain, more or less, since it hangs above the ground.





The product was created by Richard Rhett, who saw a need for improvement in the design of camping hammocks while on a medical outreach trip in a remote area of Honduras in 2009. He founded Sierra Madre Research, a camping gear company that donates a portion of its profits to clean water initiatives and is manufacturing the Nubé.

According to the Kickstarter, the designers already have 10 Nubé prototypes, but need capital to cover the first round of manufacturing costs. Incentives that include the Nubé start at $225. Prepare to sleep in the trees.