Hand Over Your Inbox, And Other Ways To Let A Great Assistant Maximize Your Productivity

In pop culture, the boss-assistant relationship rivals the buddy-cop one for comedic fodder. This past spring, Lydia Whitlock’s To My Assistant book made a splash (and became the subject of at least a pilot episode at FOX) by cataloging the sins of self-important sorts who torment those who help them. Among the things the “good boss” narrator promises not to do that others will? “I will not make you start an office-wide witch hunt because I am absolutely certain that someone maliciously lowered my chair by half an inch while I was at lunch.”

But done right, having an even semi-dedicated assistant–a disappearing reality to be sure, with the majority of assistants now supporting three or more people–isn’t remotely about status displays. “This person is spending your time,” says Melba Duncan, president of The Duncan Group, a firm that places executive assistants with C-level executives. An assistant decides how to allocate one of your company’s most precious resources: your minutes. There are just 168 hours in a week, and there’s evidence that most people can’t (and don’t) work 80-hour weeks.

Reaching the optimal allocation of your work hours “changes the bottom line,” says Stacia Pierce, host of the International Women’s Success Conference and a coach who frequently works with entrepreneurs hiring their first right-hand men and women. “You can see a percentage increase in 30 days if someone is really working on the right things.” That’s because the right help “frees you up to do what really brings in the income” instead of being tied down to your desk “doing things that still need to be done.”

Indeed, if you’re truly leveraging your assistant, you may just reverse the cliche and go fetch her coffee, because you have time to wander to Starbucks during the day if you want. Here are the top three things you can do to help your assistant make you a star:

1. Let your assistant deal with your inbox.

If you get hundreds of emails a day, you simply can’t deal with all of them. A program like Sanebox or Gmail’s new tabs can file promotions and social media alerts, but as you go up the chain of command, the volume of email that passes a filter’s assumption of importance will still be unreadable. If you assume primary responsibility for your inbox, you will never get anything else done. The problem? Even very busy people cling to their inboxes. Seeing new messages–like wrapped presents under a Christmas tree–gives them an endorphin rush. Answering an email in between meetings feels productive. And then there are personal matters–emails from a spouse or friends–that people don’t want to share. But a good assistant can make sure that you see only things that need your input in batches at times when it’s convenient, so you can actually think during the work day. You know there is nothing exploding, because if there was, you’d be told. “Saving you time and anxiety is what this role is all about,” says Duncan. As for personal matters? Ask family to call or text.

2. Empower your assistant to align your time with your priorities.